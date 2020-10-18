My goodness! Someone really doesn’t like Amy Coney Barrett at all (“Letter to the Editor: Future of the Supreme Court,” Oct. 15). Is she really one of the most inexperienced and unqualified Supreme Court nominees in history? President Donald Trump picked her because he thinks it will make a lot of people happier, and thus vote for him. Good luck with that, Mr. President. For the rest of us, get used to spelling her last name correctly.
In laboratory lingo, she’s a Five Nine — 99.999 percent purity. I watched or listened to hours of those hearings on ABC, NBC, CBS and PBS (but for FOX, I could only bring myself to listen on the radio). Is she really that bad? I would like to see the writer’s footnotes.
— Matthew Clinton Jett, Oildale