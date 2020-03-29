It is absolutely mind boggling that President Donald Trump thinks stay-at-home restrictions can be removed by Easter. Trump’s leadership in this crisis is abysmal. The incompetence shown in the handling of COVID-19 by the White House is beyond belief. Does he really believe there will be suicides by the thousands if the restrictions are not lifted? Let’s give the American public some credit here.
Citizens have risen to the challenge of crises in the past, pulled together and pushed through. We are seeing evidence of this resolve all around us as we face the virus. Is President Trump bored with the current situation? Is he worried about being reelected if the economy does not bounce back by summer? Or is he living in a parallel universe where all he has to do is wave his hands and miraculously make this all go away?
Wake up, Mr. President, and start living in the real world. Please stop talking and tweeting. Let the experts do their jobs and stay out of the way. You are only making things harder for all of us.
David George, Bakersfield