In response to a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Don't worry, we're curious too," Nov. 13), President Donald Trump has spent the last four years calling the left lazy, ineffective, useless and has held them in contempt. Anyone, regardless of party affiliation, who stands up to him is a "Never Trumper" and are cast out as traitors to his ideal.
A large population of our country consider themselves Democrats or progressives, both political ideologies that Trump stands firmly against, and treats as pariahs.
Is it any wonder that these outcasts have taken a stand against him, taking the only peaceful option left and voting him out?
Ed French, Bakersfield