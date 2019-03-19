Let’s examine the premise that our country is doing just fine ("Letter to the Editor: American is just fine," March 13). Indeed our country was founded on freedoms. Freedoms limited to whites and to men. Let’s not forget that the same men and women who went to church on Sundays enslaved and beat those enslaved. And fast forward to today to see how we treat asylum seekers; to see how citizens are allowed to own military weapons. This, for starters.
I too would have pledged allegiance to our flag at that drag race. All I’m saying is the removal of hats alone is not proof, according to the letter writer, that our country is doing just fine.
Have you noticed how many of our president’s cabinet members have turned out to be criminals? Have you noticed how he contradicts himself constantly? A prime example: presidential candidate Donald Trump promised not to cut Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid. Did you notice that President Trump retracted his Medicaid promise, and is now including large cuts in Medicare? Doesn’t that affect all of us?
Setting aside political differences, I think we all want the same things. We want a president who consults with experts before making decisions, whose word is reliable, who vets prospective cabinet members, does not deny facts, such as the Russian cyber-attack and spends his time on what he was elected to do instead of tweeting attacks on people he does not like.
Conservatives may say dismissively this is just another letter written by some liberal. I tell you, if my choice of president had been elected and he exhibited the same behavior, I would certainly be calling him out on his shenanigans.
And so I ask, is America doing just fine? She will be doing just fine once sanity is restored in high places.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield