Last week, for nearly 30 hours, residents of far northeast Bakersfield were in the dark at the command of PG&E. This was due to extreme weather conditions that had been forecast by PG&E meteorologists. However, winds never exceeded 20 miles per hour at Rio Bravo, Solera and several other neighborhoods affected. It was a lovely couple of days.
What is the cost of vigilant safety? More than 4,000 households dealt with all the manifold inconveniences that a lack of power brings. Businesses lost revenue, food spoiled, community security was compromised, at least one serious accident occurred on Highway 178 and many people were frightened unnecessarily.
But the Weather Service doesn’t issue a tornado warning 24 hours ahead of time. They wait until the threatening weather is imminent. Catastrophic events are often difficult to predict. There is an element of uncertainty. Only when the tornado becomes a known quantity do officials interrupt normal activity with a tornado warning.
The tactic of “last resort” needlessly produced collateral damage to which PG&E must take responsibility. In the absence of modernized infrastructure, my recommendation would be: 1) to make any cessation of service more surgical, affect only those areas that are experiencing extreme weather, and 2) refrain from shutting the power off until observed conditions warrant it — not any sooner.
The last thing Kern County residents need is to be thrust into third world status by a bankrupt monopoly. The PUC should look into sanctions.
Miles Muzio, Bakersfield