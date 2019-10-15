I just read that go green liberal Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order diverting millions away from highway projects throughout California, including Highway 99 from Tulare to Madera and Highway 46 between the Kern County line and Cholame in San Luis Obispo County. I wrote to Opinion two years ago stating don't count on higher fuel taxes going to Highway/infrastructure projects.
Even with a state constitutional amendment requiring the funds to only be used for highway/bridges, infrastructure, etc., Newsom had no problem signing an executive order diverting millions raised by gasoline taxes to his pet project. The bullet train cost $89 million dollars per mile and more than $70 billion total! By diverting money away from infrastructure projects throughout California, it's once again been proven Sacramento politicians, mainly Newsom cannot be trusted.
Our state is in big trouble. The billions spent on the bullet train are desperately needed elsewhere. Californians pay more than any other state for a gallon of gasoline averaging $4 a gallon, the middle class is being taxed beyond reason and fleeing California in record numbers, there are more than 100,000 homeless and growing daily and our education system is failing students miserably. Is a bullet train really needed in California at this time? Should it be a top priority above those debilitating issues? If Californians continue to vote for liberal politicians, such as Newsom, I make another prediction: in the near future, California will need federal intervention to restore order throughout our state.
Barry Wallace, Bakersfield