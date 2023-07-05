As a member of the Common Sense Party, I appreciate Sal Moretti's Viewpoint, "Taking the middle ground may be the way forward" (July 3). I am involved because the Common Sense Party offers a home for those of us not on the radical fringes of either the Republican or Democratic parties, but who feel that many of the problems facing both California and the nation can be solved if good people who may not totally agree politically can work together to develop compromise solutions. I encourage anyone who feels the same way to learn more about the Common Sense Party at https://act.cacommonsense.org or to contact me at davidhesscsp@gmail.com.
— David M. Hess, Bakersfield