With the precautions taken over COVID-19, and with people donning gloves and face masks in stores, it's only prudent to be aware of surface transmissions considering the virus is detectable in feces and a lot of people don't wash their hands after a restroom visit.
Gas pumps, touch screens like Redbox and ATMs, vending machines, door handles and faucets should be thoroughly wiped if erring on the side of caution. Most touch screens won't work with gloves, hand sanitizer is in short supply, and perhaps it's time to redesign them for future outbreaks, considering how many grubby fingerprints I've seen on them. Installing wipes or sanitizer dispensing machines at these locations would also help mitigate the spread of infectious diseases, or at least give us peace of mind we've done all we could reasonably do.
Erik Bartley, Bakersfield