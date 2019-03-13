One of the very few advantages of getting old is a long memory of events that have taken place over the years. Some of you out there will recall the Kniffen/McKewen fiasco of some 35-40 years ago. For those of you who don't, a bunch of kids concocted a tale that these two couples were holding satanic rituals in which their own children were forced into sexual involvement. The Californian, rightly so, covered the facts of the case. The couples were found guilty amid a chorus of howls from the local populace for the two couples should be burned at the stake. They were rushed off to prison, where they languished for years until the kids fessed up and admitted that they made the whole thing up. The couples were released, their lives permanently destroyed.
I wish we could keep in mind that just because someone is accused of something, they are not necessarily guilty.
North High trainer Edwin Rodriguez has been charged with inappropriate behavior with female students. If he, in fact, is proven to be guilty, he rightly deserves to go to jail. But if not, he should be set free, although this young man's name will be forever tarnished.
I don't know Mr. Rodriguez, and as far as I know, don't know anyone at North High.
Please don't condemn someone just because his name is in the paper. How would you like to be accused of something you didn't do?
Steve Clark, Bakersfield