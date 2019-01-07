After reading the article regarding Coach Tyler Schilhabel (Disabled Independence football coach said he was forced to scoot off airplane twice on honeymoon trip after United failed to provide wheelchair, Jan. 4). I must say I'm appalled and heartbroken at what this brave hero went through all because of a dysfunctional airline.
I have followed Tyler throughout the years from his traumatic injury to his unwavering rehabilitation and determination not to give up in the face of adversity. Tyler is the very definition of inspiration. No one with a disability such as Tyler's should ever have to go through what he went through, especially on his honeymoon. I would encourage Tyler to file a complaint against the airlines involved. This can be done through the Americans with Disabilities Act and the airlines involved.
Thank you Tyler for inspiring me and countless others. You are a fighter and will overcome this latest injustice.
Barry Wallace, Bakersfield