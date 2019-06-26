Just read an article online put out by Reuters that General Electric is shutting down its Inland Empire Energy Center 20 years before the end of its design life because it cannot compete with the growing supply of inexpensive renewable energy from wind and solar plants. If this energy is so inexpensive, why does California have the highest electricity rates in the nation? PG&E has offered me the opportunity to have 100 percent or any desired level of my electricity to come exclusively from renewable sources. However, there will be slight additional charge on top of my already high electric rates.
James McMahon, Bakersfield