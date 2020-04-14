In his column on April 10, Brik McDill ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We can't go back") failed to mention two big government entities: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. As its name implies, the CDC, which was established in 1946, has only one duty to perform: controlling and preventing diseases.
To be sure, this is a truly challenging task. But one would think that with 10,899 employees, many of whom are presumably doctors and nurses with support staff and equipment and an annual budget of $11.1 billion, non-medical people like myself might conclude that they should have been able to do a better job than they did from the get-go when this crisis hit. The WHO did no better on a worldwide basis.
When the blame game increases when the crisis ends, neither the president or Congress should be blamed. That should fall on the shoulders of the center which neither controlled nor prevented disease and WHO.
In my opinion, big government is not the problem. Inefficient big government is. The CDC and WHO are prime examples of inefficient big government.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield