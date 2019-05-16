Trump has confiscated our Washington, D.C., Fourth of July celebration, to infect yet another valued U.S. tradition, and make it all about him.
The Trump administration is politicizing what has been a traditionally non-political, non-partisan celebration of our nation’s independence, and is effectively turning it into a Trump rally.
He is moving it from its usual spot on the Mall to be closer to the Potomac River. No president has participated in a Fourth of July celebration on the Mall in recent years, instead celebrating at the White House
In one of his typical lying Tweets about the restructured pageant, Trump urged folks to “HOLD THE DATE” on July 4 and expect fireworks, entertainment and an address by “your favorite President, me!”
Is there no end to this narcissistic megalomaniac's agenda to remake his presidency into a dictatorship?
So far, Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, haven’t displayed enough backbone to defend our country’s Constitution and the rule of law against the Trump onslaught. Let's hope they can finally muster enough courage to speak up and defend our nation’s independence celebration as an all-inclusive, non-political tribute to our nation’s history and patriotic traditions.
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield