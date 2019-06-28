Cancer patients and their families need all the support they can get. I was thrilled to see the House of Representatives re-introduce the Palliative Care & Hospice Education & Training Act, securing more than 200 bipartisan cosponsors this year. The bill would bring relief to patients and their families by expanding palliative care, a type of coordinated medical care, administered by a team of doctors and health care professionals, that offer relief from the symptoms, pain and stress associated with a serious illness. Palliative care treats the whole person and not just the disease. As an eight-year cancer survivor I know how critical that is to our quality of life. Individuals and families dealing with a serous illness need a strong team trained in treating the disease and the symptoms.
By focusing on priorities that matter most to patients and their families, palliative care has shown to improve both quality of care and quality of life, during and after treatment. That is why I went to Washington, D.C., and met with Congressman Kevin McCarthy and urged him to help push this bill forward for a vote. By passing this legislation, we can help ease suffering and improve the quality of life for cancer patients, patients of other chronic disease, survivors, and their families. Please pass HR 647.
Patsy Romero, Bakersfield