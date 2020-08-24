In an Associated Press story, former Gov. Jerry Brown was quoted as calling the rolling blackout “a kerfuffle, not a crisis.” He is correct, but he is also saying the people of California should accept an electricity delivery system that is as unreliable as in some third world countries. His reason being the goal of reducing the state’s reliance on fossil fuel justifies it.
When the California high-speed rail project was jeopardized by a lack of funding, then Gov. Brown diverted cap and trade funds to support the project. The purpose of cap and trade funds was to support projects which reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The high-speed rail sometime in the future, if projected ridership projections are realized, will lower greenhouse gases; however, in the near term, the project increases greenhouse gas emissions. The concrete used in the elevated sections is a big contributor. Concrete is a significant contributor worldwide to greenhouse gas emissions.
Former Gov. Brown’s actions are inconsistent and hypocritical.
David Hand, Bakersfield