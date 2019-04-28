After reading your article on the suspension of Monsignor Harrison, l agree that the incident should be thoroughly and fairly investigated by law enforcement ("Community in disbelief after Monsignor Craig Harrison placed on leave amid allegations of sexual misconduct," April 25). This is for the benefit of the accuser and the accused.
I am amazed at the remarks of Mr. Clohessy. He thought that the diocese waited too long (three days) before informing law enforcement. Considering that the accuser waited about 15 years to make this accusation, three days is hardly that long, especially when Harrison didn’t find out about the accusation until after law enforcement was informed. Also, Clohessy seems to have ignored the fact that as of today, Harrison has not been arrested for this accusation. Lumping one accused priest with others who have been legally found guilty of crimes is illogical, prejudiced and immoral. Something that would make William Stoughton (Chief Justice of the Salem Witch trials), Heinrich Himmler and Joseph McCarthy proud.
Phillip Jacobs, Bakersfield