Regarding “‘Language, a key mechanism of control’” (Community Voices, March 27): To suggest Newt Gingrich is responsible for the rhetoric and inability of the political parties to compromise is in itself a political attack or naive. Hamilton and Burr fought a duel in 1804 over politics that got personal. Congress was very contentious during the Civil War. No, what is going on now is nothing new.
The party in power now is using the same strategies utilized by the other party for years and the Democrats don't like it. The Democrats got away with it for years due to their control of the news media. The truth used to be a rare commodity, but in today's information world, it's available to all (that is until the left finally gets the censorship they want).