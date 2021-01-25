Several recent articles and opinion letters have recognized many of the accomplishments of our dear friend, John Hefner, who passed on Jan. 3. Although he was hired to teach at Potomac School without a credential, he earned a teaching credential at CSB (now CSUB) in 1976 and completed a master in education degree there in 1983. The Cal State Alumni Association inducted John into the Alumni Hall of Fame in 2011.
He was an active supporter of CSB’s Facility for Animal Care and Treatment (FACT), from the late-1970s to 2001. He served as the Chair of Friends of FACT, a membership support group; was the principal auction item collector for the annual FACT Barbecue; and helped with other special events, all of which provided the major financial support for the program. FACT’s main activities were to rescue birds of prey and provide biology students hands-on experience working with injured raptors and presenting conservation programs to local students and adult groups in the classroom and at the FACT location on the CSB campus.
While many others helped us over almost 30 years, none equaled John’s energy, enthusiasm and love of education, especially the young students who learned from the FACT program: they meant a lot to him. In 2001, we gave John an award of recognition, but it was totally inadequate. He will have a special place in our memory for years to come.
Ted Murphy, Bakersfield