I imagine decades from now kids in school will read narrative accounts about 2019. Like we learn about Harriet Tubman freeing 300 slaves, or the reflections of a teenager who wrote: "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world." Anne Frank did not survive, but her diary did. The Frank family went into hiding and they received aid from people who risked their lives to help provide them shelter.
What I see today, however, is supremely disappointing. Instead of considering the children being separated from families and listening to their terror-filed-screams, some prefer to ask, “Why didn’t they try to come legally?” I realize not everyone was taught to build bigger tables instead of bigger walls, but I don’t understand the ignorance — people literally see no other option.
“A place where large numbers of people, especially political prisoners or members of persecuted minorities, are deliberately imprisoned in a relatively small area with inadequate facilities” is the definition of a concentration camp.
There are people more offended by the correct use of the term “concentration camps” to describe these conditions than the conditions themselves. Kevin McCarthy is one of these shameful people. He has backed every inch of Trump’s racist border wall and been at his side for every despicable utterance of racist border policy, and he supports it all. We must stop tolerating dishonesty and demand accountability. It is our responsibility to replace McCarthy with conscience and moral courage.
Wim Laven, Bakersfield