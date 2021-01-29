Every time “My Kevin” McCarthy comments on the recent insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol Building, he changes his tune more times than a ’50s jukebox on a “swing time” Saturday night. His latest tune is one that blames everyone for the deadly attack on our democracy at work. This tune was sung not long after he crooned one criticizing President Trump for “bearing responsibility” for the attack. Then, on Jan. 21, he spun a different record, which told its listeners that he didn’t actually believe Trump had “provoked” the insurrectionist mob.
Come on, Kevin, which tune are you going to stick with and claim it as your theme song? Maybe you should compose one which details your own complicity in the march to the Capitol and subsequent illegal attempt to obstruct the work of our legislators. In that tune, you might relate how you and many of your GOP colleagues gave credibility to Trump’s claim that he had won the election “in a landslide.” You might also relate how you and 138 of your fellow House Republicans voted in favor of objecting to the certification of the election results. This, after you and the rest of Congress had just withstood a vicious attack endangering all your lives.
So far, Kevin, your tunes have been contradictions, sung off key and are not selling very well. Maybe it’s time you allowed others, more talented than yourself, to compose and sing tunes that will merit Top 40 status.
Richard Ceccarelli, Bakersfield