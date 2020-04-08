The services outlined of providing in-home health care have been the responsibility of family members “for decades” ("Letter to the Editor: We need care, too," April 3). Just recently, the state has been providing a supplemental payment to those who take care of their relatives.
I would suggest that many of us have been providing such care without compensation, as an act of family obligation.
To rely on tax-funded payments puts the burden of such care on those of us, who out of love, have accepted this responsibility.
James Tucker, Bakersfield