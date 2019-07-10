This past week’s earthquakes were indeed devastating. While all of the emergency providers and politicians were informing people about what they should and shouldn’t be doing in this time of crisis, why didn’t they mention that an important source of water during these desperate times would be the water in their home water heaters? Nobody seemed to mention that fact.
If you have a water heater you can drink the water that it contains. You don’t have to run off to Costco to buy water.
Mike Polyniak, Bakersfield