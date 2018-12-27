It's understandable that our government will not equitably protect us. This is why we need a well-armed militia that — means you, me and the rest of America. It is called the Second Amendment. All nations who take away citizens' right to bear arms leads to dictatorship and tyranny. Nazi Germany is a prime example. Hitler's rise to power came from an unarmed citizenship. Is this where the socialist liberals are going? Voting them to office is a death sentence to liberty and the right to bear arms. Make 2020 the return of the a Republican-majority House of Representatives to better represent the people. Our future is in the hands of the American People. God Bless America.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield