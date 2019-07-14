Thank you for the outstanding story (and photos) of the local home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright commissioned by Dr. George and Millie Ablin back in the 1950s ("Bakersfield's Ablin House part of statewide Frank Lloyd Wright home tour," July 10).
I viewed their home several years ago and had great conversations with both Millie and George about FLW. My wife and I had toured Wright’s home and studio in Oak Park, Ill., earlier and more recently had returned from his Fallingwater residence outside Pittsburgh, Penn. If I understood her correctly, Millie was a national board member of the FLW Foundation and sensed an obligation to visit each of Wright’s major works. Fallingwater was surely one.
George Ablin told the fascinating story of the construction process for their home. They properly wanted to use local sub-contractors, he said. However, there didn’t seem to be a single right angle in the design of their home. In that decade, local contractors were unable to cope with that design element. Therefore, Ablin had to go to Los Angeles for artisan contractors, he said. The results – including the Wright-designed furniture — were outstanding.
Several years ago, I was asked to speak to an association of insurance brokers in Scottsdale, Ariz., where Wright’s Taliesin West school of architecture is located. My gift as a speaker was a metal-framed art glass design typical only of FLW and certified by the FLW Foundation. I continue to enjoy and cherish this gift every day.
The preservation of the Ablin home and making it available for public view is both important and appreciated.
John Pryor, Bakersfield