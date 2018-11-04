For my American Government class, I was given the assignment of reviewing or attending a local city council meeting and finding a current issue that my fellow citizens should know more about. After watching the June 20 meeting, I believe it is imperative citizens of Bakersfield are informed about Measure N, a 1-cent per dollar tax increase. If passed, the measure would generate in excess of $50 million annually that the city will use to improve public safety by hiring more police and fire personnel, retain and attract jobs and businesses and work with community partners on homelessness.
The main objection to the measure is that a sizeable amount of the revenue would be consumed in payouts to the CalPERS pension system. One city council member described CalPERS as a “blackhole” and that it will shrink the amount available for police and fire. City Manager Alan Tandy said the proposed budget would require only 13-14 percent of the revenue to go toward CalPERS in year one. Tandy assured the council that the rest of the funds would go to fulfill the other obligations.
Councilman Andrae Gonzales said Bakersfield needs this sales tax measure because crime is up. From 2003 to 2017, burglary, robbery and homicide rates have increased significantly. Local law enforcement need to hire approximately 100 new members to keep up with the growing city population and crime. Homelessness, too, is a growing problem. With the sales tax increase, the city will be able to invest in affordable housing.
The City Council wisely voted to put the measure on the ballot, and the citizens of Bakersfield should follow their example and vote Yes on Measure N.
Peter Laird, Bakersfield