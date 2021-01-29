The chief justice of the Supreme Court is required to oversee an impeachment trial constitutionally, but he will not be overseeing this trial. It is not clear what the Constitution says about a former president, so the chief justice will sit this one out. In his stead will be Sen. Patrick Leahy,D-Vt., president pro tempore of the Senate and who is third in line of succession. According to the Democrats, the pro tempore has historically presided over prosecution of a former sitting president.
Boy, oh boy, do we need a civics lesson now. Really, what the heck is going on? How many presidents have we impeached not in office? Now the Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Major Leader Chuck Schumer, are advocating this mini impeachment trial is totally constitutional and now the Supreme Court won’t get involved. That’s like saying, “If you like to keep your doctor you can.”
If this isn’t purely political retribution, I don’t what is.
Bill Dumont, Bakersfield