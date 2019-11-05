I would like to go on the public record condemning Republican house members and their leader Kevin McCarthy for the division they are fomenting, by unanimously voting against the impeachment inquiry rules. They have lost whatever moral core they might have once had. This "party-over-country" stuff has got to stop. Shame on us for allowing this to happen. Let the truth come out. That's all us Democrats want. It's all us Americans should want. There needs to be an impeachment inquiry. Open to the public. On television. In the papers.
John O'Connell, Bakersfield