I really don't think that the bleeding hearts who want to let thousands of people from this "caravan" into this country unvetted have thought this through. Just look at the problems they're having in Europe where they have open border policies. Aside from the legality of this, what about the health issues, crime and environmental impact these people would have here? I keep hearing how bad these people have it in their country of origin, yet they seem to be well fed, clothed, have cell phones, etc.
If they were not willing to shed blood to protect and make their countries better as our brothers and sisters have, would they on our soil in a crisis? I'm not against legal immigration (although legality doesn't seem to mean much in a "Sanctuary State"), after all, the current job market is such that there are more jobs than people to fill them. Let's rework the laws and maybe make a better pathway to citizenship. We could start by requiring immigrants to take an oath to serve in the military.
We could probably take in a couple billion Chinese and others who are dissatisfied with their governments, but would that be wise?
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield