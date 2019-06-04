A few days ago the national spelling bee contest concluded with an unusual ending: an eight-way tie for first-place. This was a first. But then, after I read the names of the students, a realized something else needs to be noted. Maybe you can come up with the same conclusion. First the names: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rohan Raja. Only one had relatives who spoke English as their primary language.
These students represent the brightest. They also worked hard to succeed in a world that sees immigrants as not aiding our country. President Trump said to immigrants we're full and the door is closed.
Our country and the lives of these children are much better because "the door" was open. An open door is a door to opportunity. Let's always keep it open.
The next time you have to spell a word just keep these kids in mind, kids with names you cannot spell or pronounce. When you do, a smile will come to your face.
Harry Love, Bakersfield