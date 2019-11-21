Imagine my surprise as I was reading the opinion page and there in black and white was a description of the so-called “Trumpized Republican Party” as “vulgar, anti-intellectual, racist and reactionary” (“GOP has a suburbs problem,” Nov. 8). The author sees those repulsive Republicans trouncing “on middle-class virtues (civility, fairness, sacrifice, etc.)” and insulting the intelligence of “suburbanites.” I thought you had a policy of not painting large groups of people with a vulgar brush, and there in print was someone from the hallowed halls of Washington, D.C., disparaging Republicans.
Well, I know a lot of Republicans; none of them fit the Washington Post columnist’s description. The ones I know are decent, hard-working and civil folks who love their country and the principles it was founded on – freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the whole panoply of rights in the Constitution. Most of our local Democrats also are good people. It’s those who we import on buses for “resistance” rallies and hostile articles that are problematic.
Presidential elections present a dichotomy – a binary choice between two candidates (a vote for a third party is a non-vote). If you’re upset by the results of an election and tempted to disparage half the voters, you might think for a moment why the voters chose their candidate over the one you favored. Perhaps your candidate had personal flaws too and pushed policies that would be detrimental to America.
John Stovall, Bakersfield