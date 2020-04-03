Three individuals argued that immigration detention centers should be shutdown to "save lives" ("OTHER VOICES: End immigration detention to save lives," March 27). Specifically, they argue against expansion of contract detention facilities in the cities of Adelanto and McFarland.
To support their contention they cite "a recent review of medical records in a GEO Group facility" claiming medical malpractice, an Inspector General's report from an unnamed agency claiming rundown facilities, and a pending lawsuit by unnamed "immigration rights advocates." They conclude, "Lastly, detention itself can be harmful to health." On that we agree.
If the accusations of malpractice and poorly maintained facilities are true, is shutting down the facilities and releasing the illegal immigrants to live with relatives, as the three suggest, the appropriate solution? Maybe, but "best solutions" usually are dependent on a thorough understanding of the "problem." While the three appear sincere, and may have been limited by space, the arguments present would not lead me to take the step they suggest.
While outsourcing detention centers is an arguable political question, eliminating all ICE detention facilities, even those run by ICE on the grounds that "detention itself can be harmful to health," is likely true, but history shows releasing them results in 85 percent no-shows.
As a society, we are required to care for those we incarcerate for any reason. Problems can be solved and should be. But, our country cannot sustain or pay for the volume of illegal immigration seen lately. Attempting to pursue a political agenda by framing the only answer as "no detention" is disingenuous.
Tom Mason, Bakersfield