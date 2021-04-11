For more than a year, I, as well as millions of others, have kept ourselves at home as much as possible. We have washed our hands, kept 6 feet apart, worn a mask and all the things science has recommended. We have spent our holidays alone. We have two daughters out of state that we have not seen for more than a year and we have not visited with our friends. We have received both of our Pfizer shots.
So my confusion comes from the possibly thousands of illegal immigrants who are coming into our country daily and are being placed in various states. Prices on everything are going up. We know of people who have lost their business, their home and, more importantly, their life. These young people, many teens, are being housed in hotels and now Camp Roberts as well as the Silicon Valley. Who is paying for all this? The government? We as taxpayers will be picking up the tab.
Why have we done all that has been asked of us for over a year and now all these people are allowed to cross our borders, some having the virus already, with no testing or vaccines? That is why I am confused. Have we done all this for nothing? Supposedly the government is helping the American people.
Really? And what is the definition of “illegal”? It would seem it has changed. Does that apply to me as well? No, I still have to pay my taxes and obey the law.
I am also curious as to what we are doing for those poor souls who have applied to come here legally. I bet that with all that is going on we don’t have time to process any of their paperwork.
— Laurie Patrick, Bakersfield