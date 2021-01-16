Our newspaper reported in various sections that our Capitol was attacked by a violent throng of terrorists and criminals, and that the mob looted and vandalized.
President-elect Joe Biden, on TV, referred to them as insurrectionists. Those who rise up against established authority; rebellion; revolt.
Other politicians said that their behavior was unacceptable, un-American, and unpatriotic. One said it was a moment of humiliation and shame for our country.
Of course this sort of behavior by the Black Lives Matter people is OK. They are just expressing themselves, and their freedom of speech is guaranteed by the First Amendment.
And you might say this is different, this is the Capitol. To that I say, excuse me, I didn't know the Capitol was designated sacred ground.
I prefer to call these so-called terrorists, criminals and insurrectionists by another name, simply protesters. As for looting and vandalism, yes, they did break a few windows and leave an office or two with papers scattered all over the floor. But, the place was not burned down.
As to being unpatriotic, I say let us not forget the Boston Tea Party. I feel that our country should not be ashamed or humiliated. And if other countries don't like it, well that's just too bad.
Now, I do agree that Trump should not have used words that seemed to encourage this sort of behavior. And it appears that he was wrong in claiming fraud. I think his problem was in turning the women of this country against him. Oh well.
— Charles Mallett, Bakersfield