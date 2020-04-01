We are living in unprecedented times. What was once normal is gone. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world and challenged our systems of care and support. One of the hidden victims in this crisis is the abused and neglected child.
The safety net that protects an abused and neglected child has is torn. Teachers, law enforcement personnel and medical staff are frontline reporters of child abuse and neglect. Vulnerable children no longer visit doctors or go to school. Law enforcement responds, but only after other emergency calls. Our children need your help.
I struggle with the blame placed upon our Department of Human Services. The staff at DHS try to intervene in challenging situations that disrupt family and futures. As a safety net in our community, it needs our support as it processes the abuse, neglect and abandonment of children. The recent death of 8 year old Ger’Mya Amirah Alexander sheds light on the need for community support and diligence.
If you see something, say something is a reminder to watch out for signs of abuse and neglect in your community. Our children do not need you to have an existential crisis about reporting suspected child abuse and neglect. Children need you to say something. If we do not report, we have not done our part in helping at-risk children live. If we do not do our part, we do not allow families, single parents and caregivers the opportunity to receive
Randy Martin, Bakersfield