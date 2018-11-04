I received a recent campaign mailer supporting Bryan Colebrook. The campaign literature tries to convince me to support Mr. Colebrook for Kern High School District board because he's a Republican, a Christian and a parent to three children. These are all qualities that should be immaterial in a nonpartisan race like school board. I received this literature because I am a high propensity Republican voter, yet I disagree with all these contentions contained within. I'm a weekly church-goer who has been a registered Republican since I turned 18.
This mailer contains every single identity politics tactic that the Republican Party criticizes the left for using. I am supporting Jenifer Pitcher in this race because I believe only the truly relevant qualifications matter. Ms. Pitcher has a master's degree and was a former adjunct professor at Taft College. Jenifer’s relevant work experience is more applicable to the office she seeks and her educational accomplishments dwarf Mr. Colebrook's, who only holds an associates degree.
I oppose the mailers message because I am of the belief that a candidate's aptitude for conception in their personal life has no relation to their fitness for public election. Mr. Colebrook may have bought the services of a big political consulting firm in town, but he apparently did not buy the patience and judicial temperament we should expect in our politicians. Colebrook’s fiery temper caused him to storm out of a radio interview with Ralph Bailey, and this caused him to lose my vote.
Pedro de la Cruz, Bakersfield