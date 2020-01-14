Heres a suggestion for developing the eyesore that is East Hills Mall for any possible developer: we need another large grocer, possibly a WinCo Foods, maybe a large theatre such as an Edwards Cinema, a few small shops within a park-like setting and an In-n-Out on the east end and an Olive Garden or HomeTown Buffet on the west end.
Another option that would open the area up to and connect the east side to several residents would be to find a way to connect the bike paths to the mall. Imagine some type of loop that would allow residents to eat and catch a movie without having to take the car.
Steve Perry, Bakersfield