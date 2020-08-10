I agree with the Aug. 7 letter "A grain of salt" where the person takes issue with some Republicans bashing the president wanting "ethics and morality" in the White House.
Although the president is rough in some of the comments he makes, he is keeping his word about making this country better than the last administration. The democrats accuse him of lying and bullying, but the real liars are Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama.
In Obama's first term, he and Clinton were on TV saying that marriage is between a man and a woman, then in his second term they said people could marry whomever they loved just to get votes.
Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi and their crowd have done nothing for this country except for trying to get rid of President Trump and allow the hoodlums to tear it down.
Do all you Trump haters like seeing our cities being destroyed every day? If you do, then vote for Biden and Pelosi.
I will vote republican.
Lydia Handel-Castro, Bakersfield