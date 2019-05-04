In regard to a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: I believe those coming forward," May 2), I think the writer and SNAP doth protest too much. I am not aware of any efforts to “attack” or “bully” the two alleged victims. What I have seen, however, is an instantaneous and well-coordinated media campaign by an out-of-town group (SNAP) that has been accused of anti-Catholicism, collusion and kickbacks from plaintiffs’ attorneys on several occasions in the past. A quick Google search on this controversial group is quite instructive.
As a Catholic and a parishioner at St. Francis, I will continue to pray for justice and for the truth to come out. I will also pray for all victims of sex abuse worldwide and for any clergy that have been falsely accused.
Gregory Gordon, Bakersfield