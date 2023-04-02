We are always supposed to presume innocence until guilt is proven. It's the most basic of American concepts, and one which I have always held. But what about when you are the victim of a serious crime? When you personally witnessed the crime perpetrated against you? Then it's different, isn't it? Then, you seek justice, because you were the victim and you witnessed the crime committed against you.
On Jan. 5, 2021, I was in my 62nd year living as a free man, as guaranteed by the Constitution of my country. On Jan. 6, 2021, the defeated, disgraced, twice-impeached president, Donald Trump, led an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States through violence and force, to terminate our system of democracy, and to install himself as a dictator. Had Trump succeeded, I would no longer live as a free man in my country. My life, as I knew and enjoyed it, would have ended. I did not hear about this, I did not have it relayed to me through the interpretation of news anchors or journalists. I watched it happen. Live and in real time. I am therefore a victim of this felony, and I want justice.