I thought at my age I’d seen a lot of things. But when I read and saw the picture of the Bakersfield Police Department loading one of their vehicles with flowers and leaving a young girl crying, that beats it all ("Community shows support after teenage vendor was cited, flowers confiscated," Aug. 10).
All day long you can see vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street, abandoned vehicles parked with busted windows and flat tires. If the city and county are desperate for revenue, law enforcement should be out citing the real law breakers.
I hope the Chief of Police and county sheriff read the opinion section of the newspaper. I am sure there will be more reports concerning this issue.
Jim Jischke, Bakersfield