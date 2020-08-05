I recently observed Bakersfield Police Department employees doing their job. To assist police officers, there are "service technicians" who respond to traffic accidents, etc., assisting officers in whatever way requested, among other jobs assigned to them.
There has been a young woman selling flowers on Harris, near Gosford Road, whom I have observed on numerous occasions. Recently, in passing, I observed one of the technicians had stopped and was talking with the young woman. What was especially interesting was that I observed three people, two men and a woman, recording with their cellphones the interaction between the technician and the woman. They were standing about 20 feet away. Do you know as a public citizen there is an organization whose main objective is to arrive on scene of matters involving police employees, record what they observe and attempt to use these videos against the police department?
All we hear lately from social media and television is what a terrible job police officers are doing. People want the police budgets cut. Who do they call when they need help? They call the police department. I, for one, am very proud of our police department and sheriff's office. They are very well-trained men and women who love their job and desire to serve the community. Too bad more people don't feel the same, to support these law enforcement officers and support staff, rather than try to intimidate, insult and even physically harm them.
Betsy Gosling