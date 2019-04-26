I served as a senior editor of The Bakersfield Californian for 17 years, from 1993 through 2010. Eleven of those years were spent as executive editor of the newspaper. For 13 of those years, I was fortunate to know Craig Harrison, and blessed to consider him my friend.
Msgr. Craig Harrison is an extraordinary human being, and an exemplary representative of the Catholic Church. He has brought hundreds of people to the church and the blessings of God — including me. None of them has ever accused him of the slightest indiscretion, let alone a crime.
He has adopted a dozen young men, many of them troubled, and guided them to adulthood and productive lives. Not one of them, nor any of their children, has leveled a public criticism against him.
He has arranged treatment for dozens of homeless youth, addicts and abandoned children. Not one has accused him of any impropriety.
I was shocked to learn that an adult who says he was an altar server in Firebaugh more than 20 years ago was “inappropriately touched” by Craig Harrison. I was shocked, but not surprised. The lure of a lucrative settlement from a battered church can be a difficult temptation for some to resist.
The church and police are investigating, but no details have emerged from the accusation.
A Catholic priest takes a vow of chastity and poverty. He has nothing in this world but his good name. Now one of the finest priests ever to wear the collar has been stripped of his good name, with a limited opportunity to defend himself.
I stand beside Craig Harrison. I believe these allegations are false and will be found to be unsupported. Until they are, I place my name and reputation behind his defense.
I do not believe these accusations against Msgr. Craig Harrison, and I support his fight to clear his good name. I will do whatever I can to support him.
I believe in truth, fairness and the right to due process. And I demand it for Msgr. Craig Harrison, and call on the good people of Bakersfield — Catholics and non-Catholics — to join me in supporting this holy man of God.
Mike Jenner, Columbia, Missouri