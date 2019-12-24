I am so ashamed of Kevin McCarthy’s blind (wink, wink) allegiance to the mob-boss-wannabe Donald Trump. I can’t believe McCarthy has come to this.
However, I’m far from surprised. It’s how the mob operates, after all. I scratch your back, you scratch mine — or else! Spoken like the king Trump thinks he is, it’s the “quid pro quo” pathology the POTUS breathes like oxygen. Like when he breathed it into the “favor” he believed Mrs. Dingell owed him for the “A+” funeral he said (more tongue, more cheek) he gave her veteran, senator husband, that wasn’t consistent with her vote for impeachment. What nerve Mrs. Dingell had to not scratch his back, when he said he scratched hers! How else is Trump to think though, than to be consistent with his diseased thinking? After all, he owns her, in his mind, like he felt he owned Ukraine’s Zelensky — I scratch your back with military aid, you scratch mine with Biden’s head on a platter — or else.
When it comes to McCarthy, and Lindsey Graham even more, it’s very interesting how Trump owns them. Like the mob boss he thinks he is, Trump seems to have the goods on them, so, all of a sudden in Graham’s case especially, they’re scratching away!
This is where my curiosity perks up. What are the goods one might have on McCarthy? Is there something in some archive somewhere that he’s afraid may be dusted off? Is there something here in his own hometown that is making McCarthy grovel to be Trump’s minion at the expense of his own integrity? If so, kingpin Trump has McCarthy right where he wants him.
Howard Acosta, Bakersfield