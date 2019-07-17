To Rep. Kevin McCarthy,
Recently the daughter and son of my in-laws in Indonesia enjoyed a 25-day visit, thanks to visitors' visas that they had the privilege of applying for and had approved. Both would love to immigrate and go to college here and do so legally. That would have happened had their mother received a green card that my wife petitioned for upon becoming a citizen in 2005 with the expectation that the wait would be around 11 years. Now that the wait has reached 14 years, I have to wonder whether the current border crisis is to blame and whether it has caused immigration officials to shift priorities at the expense of those immigrating here legally. It would be wrong if my in-laws indeed are paying the price for those who break or abuse our laws by coming here illegally or on bogus asylum claims.
I would appreciate it if you could look into whether the immigration process is being unfair to my relatives. I realize that your colleagues on the other side of the aisle in the House of Representatives have not been cooperating with the president and your fellow Republicans to resolve this problem. To that, I can only conclude that they want the crisis to fester so as to create an open society without borders, which would be to our detriment in terms of the security and prosperity that only a nation which respects law and order can offer.
Joel Torczon, Bakersfield