Living with chronic pain is an uphill battle. Every day, I wake up wondering if the symptoms of degenerative disc disease — osteoarthritis, ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis — will win out, and due to forced tapering I have lost my independence. I cannot work and my daily duties are restricted. My quality of life has greatly suffered. Prescription opioid medications help to manage this pain, and without them, my days would be worse than they are now. I wish I didn’t have to take pain medication, but my long-time doctor, whom I trust, has found that they are the only option I have to live a somewhat normal life.
But these medications have unfortunately been caught in the crosshairs of the opioid epidemic, causing intense stigmas and consequences for those of us who truly need opioid treatments. Now some lawmakers are proposing a significant, punitive tax on opioids that would severely affect my ability to treat pain by raising my health care costs or decreasing my access to the medications I need.
I have to wonder, what happens if I can no longer afford my medications? What happens if my pharmacy is no longer able to afford or access the medications I need?
If AB 1468, the Opioid Prevention and Rehabilitation Act, passes in the state legislature, these possibilities could become reality. There are many throughout the chronic pain community that share my concern, and our voices can’t be forgotten by legislative efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
Tori Dorsey, Tehachapi