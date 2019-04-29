I agree with a recent letter about opioids ("Letter to the Editor: I need my medications," April 22). I was a passenger in a car accident — the only one hurt. My right leg was broken in several places. I couldn't walk for the first six months. Since I got older, I have a fractured back from a fall, arthritis and several other ailments.
Opioids are the only thing that gets the pain down so I can function. i take them as my doctor has prescribed — no more. My doctor does not just hand out meds; he doesn't just write them out to everyone.
Suppose one of our "dearly" elected officials was hurt, would they get the med they need? You are damn right they would. Let the old suffer, they don't have long to live anyway.
"Shut down the doctors that just hand them out," I was told by someone. That's the same as ban guns since only criminals will have them.
Bonnie Davis, Bakersfield.