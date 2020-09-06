In response to the letter "Election interference," once again we have a President Trump "hater" who puts forth outright lies and hurls accusations with no supporting facts. "Confusing and chaotic messaging regarding COVID-19" comes from Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, not President Trump! Travel vs. don't travel! No mask vs. wear a mask! Millions will die vs. millions didn't die! And, the latest from the CDC itself stating that only 6 percent of the deaths were from the virus alone.
How does the President support racism? We have the highest number of Black employment. Have you heard Herschel Walker talk about President Trump? Where too is this president's disregard for history (as historical monuments are being torn down and history being re-written by the progressive left), or government (as he works to protect the Constitution and our rights) or military (which he is great supporter of)? What conspiracy theories that engender division, hatred and fear does President Trump promote?
On Nov. 3, I will proudly vote for a man who supports unborn babies, more jobs, law and order, our police and military, freedom, America first and one nation under God, as opposed to a career politician who supports the killing of unborn babies, condones anarchy and violence, says "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black," puts America last and wants to turn our great country into a third world socialist dump.
Val Jo Lightsey, Bakersfield