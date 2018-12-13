Thank you for your article on the sales tax failure in the county. If the elected supervisors had gone public with a statement promising the residents of Kern County that the additional tax revenue would be used for public safety, Sheriff's Office, fire department, I believe it would have passed, and many people have said this. But the public does not trust elected officials and they know that after the dust settles, they would start using that additional tax for other things on their wish list, or they would use the extra tax for these purposes but switch the general fund money now going to public safety to other things and public safety would be no better off. It’s a shell game and the public is tired of it.
This is why the elected officials would not go public with a statement that the additional tax would be in addition to the funds now going to public safety and the additional tax would remain with public safety as long as the new tax was being collected. The public simply does not trust the elected officials with their money.
As the former Sheriff of Kern County, I feel Donny’s pain.
Mack Wimbish, Bakersfield