The accusations against Father Craig Harrison are disturbing. Typically, allegations of sex abuse against popular priests are met with disbelief and anger. Many who defend beloved priests attack his accusers, stating that the accusers waited too long, are liars, etc. Most rape and sex abuse victims, especially minors, are scared to come forward, and that's why they wait a long time. Attacking alleged victims of sex abuse does not serve the community well, nor does it protect victims of sex crimes. This form of bullying should not be tolerated. I commend the brave accusers of Father Harrison.
If you are a victim of clergy abuse, don't listen to those who do not want you to come forward. You can come forward if you were abused, and your name will be kept secret. Many clergy sex abusers are able to gain confidence of people, and have a fan club — and that enables them to to do the things they do. Protecting kids should be the top priority of the church and the community, not bashing accusers. If you are a victim of abuse, by any priest, contact the police and Attorney General Becerra's office, who has a form on his website for clergy abuse victims and information.
Joey Piscitelli, Martinez
Joey Piscitelli works with the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests.