I’m angry about the ineptitude of the handling of this pandemic by President Trump, the governors and everyone who has selfishly chosen not to wear masks and practice social distancing! I’ve bit my tongue up until now, but no longer.
Because of the afore mentioned, over 250,000 American lives have been needlessly lost, including my wonderful 66-year-old brother this past Sunday. He is survived by his young wife and three minor children. My brother survived Desert Storm and the bombing of the capital of Saudi Arabia, the heart problems he developed while there. Though it didn’t stop him from serving 20-plus years in the USAF. A few years ago he survived cancer of the esophagus and the horrendous surgery he had to undergo for that. Only to succumb to a virus that could have been controlled months ago.
Yes, I am very angry. Not only for the loss of my brother, but for all my fellow Americans as well, and those who have yet to die!
Marjorie Bethke, Bakersfield